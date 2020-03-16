Israel Discount Bank Q4 profit rises less than forecast

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Israel Discount Bank said on Monday its net profit in the fourth quarter edged up 0.3% due to a rise in net interest income.

TEL AVIV, March 16 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank DSCT.TA said on Monday its net profit in the fourth quarter edged up 0.3% due to a rise in net interest income.

Israel's fourth-largest bank by assets earned 325 million shekels ($88 million) in the quarter, compared with 324 million a year earlier and below a forecast of 431 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Discount said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 48.75 million shekels equal to 15% of net profit. Discount's dividend policy allows it to distribute up to 30% of profit as a dividend but lags behind other Israeli banks that pay at least 40%.

Net interest income increased 4.2% to 1.48 billion shekels while credit loss expenses jumped 48% to 261 million shekels. Operating and other expenses fell 2.3%.

The bank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 10.31% at the end of 2019 from 10.24% in 2018.

($1 = 3.6942 shekels)

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More