Israel Discount Bank Q2 profit soars, raises dividend payout

August 14, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank DSCT.TA on Monday reported a 75% gain in second-quarter profit and said it would pay larger dividends, as higher interest rates continue to boost income.

Discount's quarterly net profit rose to 1.19 billion shekels ($319 million) from 680 million a year earlier.

The increase, it said, came mostly from stronger revenue from "core banking activity", with net interest income up 42% to 2.93 billion shekels.

"Following the continuous improvement in results, it was decided to update the dividend payment policy and increase the distribution rate to up to 40%," said CEO Avi Levi.

In the first quarter, Discount, Israel's fourth largest bank, raised its dividend payout to 30% of net income from 20%. It said it would pay a second-quarter dividend of 356 million shekels, which is still 30% of profit.

Israel's banks have been helped by aggressive Bank of Israel interest rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation.

Credit loss expenses for the quarter were 312 million shekels compared with provisions of 131 million a year earlier.

Discount's Tier-1 capital ratio rose to 10.35% as of end-June from 10.22% at the end of March.

($1 = 3.7356 shekels)

