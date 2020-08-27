Israel Discount Bank Q2 profit sinks, offers early retirement plan

JERUSALEM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank DSCT.TA reported a smaller than expected 68% drop in quarterly profit amid a jump in credit loss expenses aimed to protect itself from potential bad loans stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel's fourth-largest bank by assets said on Thursday it earned 174 million shekels ($51 million) in the second quarter, compared with 545 million a year earlier but above a forecast of 128 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Discount also said it would offer early retirement to 300 employees to be completed by year-end at a cost of 553 million shekels.

Net interest income fell 8.3% to 1.46 billion shekels, while credit loss expenses quadrupled to 532 million shekels.

Discount had allowed customers to delay mortgage and credit payments at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak but said that from mid-May, it saw "significantly fewer requests for deferrals" and more accounts went back to paying.

"Throughout this period demand for credit decreased, especially in the household segment. On the other hand, mortgages, medium sized and corporate businesses demand remained strong," Discount said.

Discount's Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.08% in the second quarter, up from 9.99% at the end of March.

($1 = 3.3993 shekels)

