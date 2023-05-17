Israel Discount Bank Q1 profit up, expands dividend payments

JERUSALEM, May 17 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank DSCT.TA on Wednesday reported record first quarter profit and said it would pay larger dividends, as higher interest rates continue to boost income.

Discount's quarterly net profit rose to 1.27 billion shekels ($350 million) from 983 million a year earlier.

The increase, it said, came mostly from stronger revenues from "core banking activity", with net interest income up 52% from a year ago to 2.74 billion shekels.

"Given our strong results and our confidence in the robustness of our core business, we have decided to raise the dividend payout to 30% of net income," the bank said.

Its previously policy was a 20% payout of net income. For the first quarter that meant a 380 million shekel disbursement, it said.

Israel's banks have been helped by aggressive Bank of Israel interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

Credit loss expenses for the quarter were 204 million shekels compared with income from provisions of 60 million during the same period the previous year.

Discount's Tier-1 capital ratio slipped to 10.22% from 10.25% at the end of 2022.

($1 = 3.6280 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

