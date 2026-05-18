Israel Discount Bank Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Israel Discount Bank Ltd. (ISDAF.PK), an Israeli banking and other financial services provider, reported Monday net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of NIS 930 million, down 10.2 percent from NIS 1.04 billion in the prior-year quarter. Net income per share declined to NIS 0.76 from the prior year's NIS 0.84 per share.

Excluding one-off items, primarily the special war-levy, net income for the latest quarter was NIS 1.04 billion.

The lender posted a net interest income of NIS 2.31 billion, down 4.5 percent from NIS 2.42 billion in the year-ago quarter. Total non-interest income was down 2.2 percent to NIS 814 million from last year's NIS 832 million.

Based on the solid financial results and confidence in the resilience of the core business, the board approved to pay a dividend of 50 percent of net income of the net profit for the first quarter.

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