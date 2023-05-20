Israel Discount Bank - ADR (ISDAY) Declares $0.84 Dividend

Israel Discount Bank - ADR said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share ($3.38 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $56.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.98%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Israel Discount Bank - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISDAY is 0.00%, a decrease of 64.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.66% Downside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Israel Discount Bank - ADR is 0.76. The forecasts range from a low of 0.59 to a high of $0.97. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.66% from its latest reported closing price of 56.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Israel Discount Bank - ADR is 12,673MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.