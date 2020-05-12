Commodities
ICL

Israel Chem Q1 profit, revenue fall on lower potash prices

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published

Israel Chemicals (ICL) reported lower quarterly earnings that met estimates, as sales fell due to lower prices for potash and phosphates and a delay in the signing of a potash supply contract in China.

TEL AVIV, May 12 (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) ICL.TA reported lower quarterly earnings that met estimates, as sales fell due to lower prices for potash and phosphates and a delay in the signing of a potash supply contract in China.

The coronavirus outbreak "did not have a notable impact" on first quarter results but could affect annual results, ICL ICL.N said on Tuesday.

ICL earned 5 cents per diluted share in the first quarter, down from 11 cents a year earlier. Sales declined to $1.32 billion from $1.42 billion.

Analysts on average forecast adjusted EPS of 5 cents on sales of $1.25 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

ICL last week signed contracts for the sale of 910,000 tonnes of potash to customers in China.

The company said it would pay a quarterly dividend of $30 million, equal to 50% of its net profit.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular