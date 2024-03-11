Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike, Haaretz newspaper reports

Adds no immediate comment from Hamas in paragraph 3, background paragraphs 4-5

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Reuters) - The Israeli military is checking whether senior Hamas militant Marwan Issa was killed in an air strike in Gaza this week, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Monday.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the report, which said a site in central Gaza's Nusseirat was struck two days ago, based on intelligence that Issa, believed to be the second-in-command of Hamas' armed wing, was there.

Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Israeli newspaper report.

Issa is at the top of Israel's most-wanted list, together with Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, and Hamas' leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, who are believed to have masterminded the group's Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

If confirmed, his death could complicate efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal in negotiations that have already stalled.

