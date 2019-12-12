Israel central bank has no problem buying $5 bln of forex, report says

JERUSALEM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Israel's central bank has no issue with buying $5 billion of foreign currency to offset the flows expected when Israel's bond market enters the World Government Bond Index (WGBI) next year, a senior official was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Israel will be joining the WGBI in April, which is expected to lead to inflows of several billion dollars.

"In our estimation, Israel's addition to the WGBI will bring in $3-$5 billion in investment, which is one of the reasons for the appreciation we saw over the summer," Andrew Abir, head of the central bank's market operations division, told the Globes financial newspaper.

"Since the recent interest rate decision, we have bought a significant amount of foreign currency and we have no problem buying the entire amount if necessary," said Abir, a voting member of the Bank of Israel's monetary policy committee.

A spokesman for the Bank of Israel confirmed the remarks.

Abir's comments led to a 0.3% weakening of the shekel ILS= to 3.48 per dollar. Still, the shekel is up 7% versus the dollar this year and 9% versus a basket of currencies of main trading partners.

In contrast to market expectations of a 15-basis-point reduction, the MPC on Nov. 25 held its benchmark interest rate at 0.25%. But the central bank immediately began intervening in the market and bought $1.27 billion of foreign currency during the last week of November. It has continued to intervene so far in December.

Since 2008, the bank has bought nearly $100 billion of foreign currency.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Larry King)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.