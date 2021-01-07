Israel central bank buys $4.405 bln of FX in Dec, shekel at 24-year high

Adds details, data on bond purchases

JERUSALEM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel bought $4.405 billion of foreign currency in December, it said on Thursday, as it continued to battle an appreciation of the shekel ILS= that has reached a 24-year high versus the dollar.

The central bank's purchases helped to increase its foreign currency reserves by $6.4 billion to a record $173.307 billion.

After falling to nearly 3.17 shekels earlier in the day -- its lowest level since late 1996 -- the dollar edged back and was flat at a 3.18 rate at 1145 GMT. The shekel has already gained 1.2% against the dollar so far in 2021 and is up almost 9% since the start of 2020.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron on Monday reiterated his belief that much of the shekel's strength lies with global dollar weakness. But he noted that exports have held up well, with the central bank buying more than a record $20 billion of foreign exchange to prevent an even more rapid appreciation.

"It is difficult to assess the point at which the exchange rate is liable to be too strong for part of the export industries and import substitutes, and this is not a risk we would want to take during a crisis," he said, adding that the high level of reserves would not deter future intervention.

The central bank also said it bought 4.6 billion shekels ($1.5 billion) of Israeli government bonds last month to bring its total since March, when it began the programme, to 46.2 billion shekels. Its balance of corporate bond purchases held steady at 3.5 billion shekels.

The Bank of Israel has said it would buy as much as 85 billion shekels of government bonds.

It said it loaned another 3.3 billion shekels to the banking system last month to bring its loan total during the COVID-19 pandemic to 19.6 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.1817 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Catherine Evans, Larry King)

