Israel central bank backs govt steps to ease inflation, cost of living

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said on Thursday a series of government steps aimed at easing inflation and the cost of living were reasonable, but that short term interest rates still could rise further.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said Israel would cancel or cut back recent hikes in property taxes, water and energy costs, adding action was needed before the 2023 budget was approved in May.

"The measures ... to moderate the price increases of electricity, water and property tax, are reasonable, given that these are temporary measures," Yaron said at a conference.

"One must remember that the best way to deal with the cost of living is to promote structural reforms that encourage competition in the various markets."

Yaron said he was encouraged by comments from Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich about boosting competition, opening markets and reducing excess regulation.

Israel's inflation rate reached a 2008 high of 5.3% in November, while the overall cost of living has soared, angering the public.

The Bank of Israel has responded with an aggressive interest rate cycle that has taken the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI to a more than 14-year high of 3.75% from 0.1% in April in a bid to return inflation to an official annual target of 1-3%.

The rate, which was last raised a half-point last week, is expected to reach at least 4% at the next decision on Feb. 20.

"To ensure that the inflation rate moves back to its target, we are likely to see rates stay around 4% for some time," Yaron said, citing the bank's main scenario.

Rates could climb higher, however, if inflation accelerates, Yaron said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.