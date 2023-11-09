Israel CDS hit lowest since Oct 12 - S&P Global Market Intelligence

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Israel's government debt against default slid to its lowest level since October 12, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) ILGV5YUSAC=MG fell by 11 basis points to 112 bps, the data showed, despite fierce clashes with Hamas in Gaza City.

Israel CDS rose to above 140 bps in late October. They remain well above the 60 bps level on October 6, the last trading day before the Hamas attack.

(Reporting By Libby George, editing by Karin Strohecker)

