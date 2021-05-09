Israel budget deficit narrows to 11.2% of GDP in April as tax income jumps

Israel posted a budget deficit of 11.2% of gross domestic product in April, down from 12.1% in March, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

The deficit amounted to 3.5 billion shekels ($1.1 billion) last month, after a 12.2 billion shekel gap in March.

The narrower deficit in April stemmed from a 47.1% jump in tax revenue.

Due to political infighting and four elections in two years, Israel is using a pro-rated budget from 2019.

($1 = 3.2488 shekels)

