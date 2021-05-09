Israel budget deficit narrows to 11.2% of GDP in April as tax income jumps

JERUSALEM, May 9 (Reuters) - Israel posted a budget deficit ILBUD=ECI of 11.2% of gross domestic product in April, down from 12.1% in March, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

The deficit amounted to 3.5 billion shekels ($1.1 billion) last month, after a 12.2 billion shekel gap in March.

The narrower deficit in April stemmed from a 47.1% jump in tax revenue.

Due to political infighting and four elections in two years, Israel is using a pro-rated budget from 2019.

($1 = 3.2488 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.