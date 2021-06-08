Israel budget deficit narrows to 10.5% of GDP in May as tax income jumps

Israel posted a budget deficit of 10.5% of gross domestic product in May, down from 11.2% in April, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The deficit amounted to 8 billion shekels ($2.5 billion) last month, after a 3.5 billion shekel gap in April.

The deficit has been narrowing thanks to a 22.6% jump in tax revenue since the start of the year, the ministry said.

Due to political infighting and four elections in two years, Israel is using a pro-rated budget from 2019. A new government is expected to be sworn in next week.

($1 = 3.2430 shekels)

