Israel budget deficit narrows to 10.5% of GDP in May as tax income jumps

JERUSALEM, June 8 (Reuters) - Israel posted a budget deficit ILBUD=ECI of 10.5% of gross domestic product in May, down from 11.2% in April, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
The deficit amounted to 8 billion shekels ($2.5 billion) last month, after a 3.5 billion shekel gap in April.
The deficit has been narrowing thanks to a 22.6% jump in tax revenue since the start of the year, the ministry said.
Due to political infighting and four elections in two years, Israel is using a pro-rated budget from 2019. A new government is expected to be sworn in next week.
($1 = 3.2430 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.