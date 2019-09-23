Israel budget deficit jump due to mistaken forecast in revenue -FinMin

JERUSALEM, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Monday blamed the spike in the country's budget deficit this year on errors in revenue forecasts and two general elections that prevented the government from being able to take action.

Kahlon told a news conference the 2019 deficit would be 3.5-3.6% of gross domestic product, above an initial target of 2.9%. The deficit stood at 3.8% of GDP in August over the prior 12 months.

"What happened with the deficit was a mistake with forecasts. It wasn't a mistake that we spent the money. We didn't spend the money. There was simply a mistake in forecasts," he said.

Kahlon, whose position as minister is up in the air in the wake of last week's election, said big steps to rein in the deficit would only be made once a government was formed. He added that raising taxes would only be a last resort.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch)

