Israel budget deficit almost zero, lowest in 14 years

JERUSALEM, June 9 (Reuters) - Israel's budget deficit has come close to being balanced, falling to 0.04% of gross domestic product in May over the prior 12 months for its lowest level in 14 years, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Israel has a deficit target for 2022 of 3.9% of GDP, or some 65 billion shekels ($19.5 billion). The deficit was 0.6% of GDP in April.

Helped by a 20% annual rise in tax revenue in May amid a continuation of an economic rebound from the COVID-19 crisis, Israel posted a budget surplus of 1.4 billion shekels ($420 million) for the month, bringing the surplus to 33.3 billion shekels over the first five months of 2022 and lowering the deficit as measured over 12 months.

The deficit was its lowest level since January 2008, the ministry said. It had reached nearly 12% of GDP in early 2021 due to steep state spending to help Israel's economy cope with the pandemic.

Israel's economy grew 8.2% in 2021 but cooled in the first quarter, contracting an annualised 1.6% from the prior three months, but the jobless rate has fallen to near 3%.

That has fuelled a jump in tax income. Over the first five months of the year, revenue has grown to 206.3 billion shekels versus 164.5 billion in the same period of 2021. Similarly, under Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who took over the past a year ago, government spending has slipped to 173 billion shekels from 199.3 billion.

"Fiscal data continues to be very positive," said Jonathan Katz, chief economist at Leader Capital Markets. "This is positive news for the bond market."

Government bond prices rose as much as 0.4% in Tel Aviv, with the benchmark 10-year bond ILGOI0432=TA up 0.2% to yield 2.96%.

The ministry is expected to unveil the 2023 state budget this month and present it for a cabinet vote around June 23.

($1 = 3.3320 shekels)

