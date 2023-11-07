News & Insights

Israel Bonds raises a billion dollars for Israeli government amid Israel-Hamas war

November 07, 2023 — 05:14 pm EST

JERUSALEM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S.- based Israel Bonds raised more than one billion dollars for the Israeli government since the start of the Oct. 7 war, a statement from the organization said.

Most investments came from U.S. state and municipal governments.

The fund was created in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants that killed 1,400 Israelis. Israel's response to the attacks, which included the abduction of more than 240 Israelis and foreigners, has been an unrelenting air bombardment of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, followed by a ground offensive.

Dani Naveh, President and CEO of Israel Bonds, said the amount was a record high for Israel Bonds, which he said "demonstrates the strong support for Israel of the Jewish communities and Israel's supporters in the United States and around the world."

The cost of the war is expected to be high and Israel will need to raise the capital to compensate for the deficit.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised Israel Bonds for "helping mobilize world Jewry in immediate and urgent action for the State of Israel."

