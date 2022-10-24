Israel bond market sees inflation staying above central bank's view

JERUSALEM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Israel's inflation rate is expected to ease to 3.2% in a year's time, the Bank of Israel said on Monday citing data based on bond yields in the capital markets that are higher than the central bank's own estimates.

Inflation in September held steady at a 4.6% rate after reaching a 14-year high of 5.2% in July and remaining well above the government's annual target range of 1-3%.

Private economists project a 3.0% rate in a year's time, the central bank said.

Bank of Israel economists earlier this month forecast 4.6% inflation in 2022 with the rate moving to 2.5% in 2023. Governor Amir Yaron told Reuters most of the reduction of price pressures will be in the second half of the second quarter and into the summer.

Policymakers have stepped up their battle against inflation, raising the central bank's benchmark interest rate to a decade high of 2.75% from 0.1% in April in a process Yaron called "front loading." He noted the rate will likely need to go above three percent to "three plus" to get inflation back towards the center of the target.

Still, bond market investors are not fully convinced and are pricing in inflation of at least 3% in the next two years and around 2.5% in the subsequent four years.

Yaron has expressed concern over a tight labour market and rising wages contributing to inflation. Separately on Monday, the Statistics Bureau reported that Israel's jobless rate slipped to 3.9% in September from 4.1% in August.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

