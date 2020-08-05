Israel banking system able to withstand shocks, stress tests show

JERUSALEM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on Wednesday a series of stress tests found that the country's banking system is stable and expected to withstand any major shock.

The central bank said the banking system prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was more resilient than before the 2008 global financial crisis and it has taken "extraordinary steps" to help support financial institutions in dealing with the effects of the coronavirus.

"The results show that in any extreme scenario, even the most severe one, the banking system will remain stable," Israel's banking regulator said.

It added, though, that a shock to household and small and medium sized businesses could lead to a 0.3 to 1.5 percentage point decline in banks' capital adequacy ratios.

"These sectors are particularly vulnerable to economic and financial difficulties so the Bank of Israel is paying close attention to what could happen to them," it said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.