World Markets

Israel, Bahrain start free trade agreement talks

Contributors
Steven Scheer Reuters
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israel and Bahrain have begun negotiating a free trade agreement, Israel's Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

Adds detail

JERUSALEM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Israel and Bahrain have begun negotiating a free trade agreement, Israel's Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

Israel normalised diplomatic relations with Bahrain and its Gulf neighbour the United Arab Emirates (UAE) two years ago under U.S. sponsorship.

While economic ties with the UAE has since taken off, Israel's trade with Bahrain has lagged far behind.

In May, Israel forged a free trade deal with the UAE, its first with an Arab country, that officials estimate will increase trade from $1.2 billion to $10 billion in a 5-year time period.

Israel-Bahrain trade in 2021 totalled just $7.5 million.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai met her Bahraini counterpart in Manama on Monday to kick off the negotiations, her office said.

"A free trade agreement with Bahrain as part of strengthening broader regional cooperation will strengthen economic relations between the countries, increase the scope of investments, remove trade barriers and create opportunities for entrepreneurs and companies in Israel and Bahrain," Barbivai said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Jason Neely)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular