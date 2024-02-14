News & Insights

World Markets

Israel approves Starlink services in Gaza field hospital -statement

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

February 14, 2024 — 11:28 am EST

Written by Maayan Lubell for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Israel said on Wednesday it has approved the use of Starlink services in a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, and in Israel for the first time.

"The Israeli security authorities approved the provision of Starlink services at the UAE's field hospital operating in Rafah. Starlink low-latency, high-speed connections will enable video conferencing with other hospitals and real-time remote diagnostics," the Communications Ministry said in a statement.

Starlink will also be enabled in Israel, it said. "The use of the company's services will be limited at first with broader use expected in the future."

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((maayan.lubell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.