Israel approves El Al airlines aid package that includes share issue

JERUSALEM, May 9 (Reuters) - Israel approved on Sunday a bailout package for flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines ELAL.TA that has the government covering 685 million shekels ($210 million) of company security costs and the airline issuing new shares and freezing dividend payments.

The Finance Ministry said the state agreed to pay a lump sum that would cover 20 years of tickets for flight security officials. A similar deal worth 52 million shekels was approved for smaller local rival Israir.

The assistance, the ministry said, was conditioned on El Al shareholder commitment to issue $105 million in new shares and to freeze dividend allotments for the next five years.

Officials at El Al, which had racked up debt to renew its fleet prior to suspending flights during the COVID-19 crisis, were not immediately available for comment.

The cash-strapped airline already raised 250 million shekels in a sale of options on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange earlier this year to guarantee a state-backed loan needed to repay debts.

El Al last month said it plans to raise at least $105 million through an offering of shares, options or both to meet the key condition to receive a government bailout package.

($1 = 3.2488 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Ediing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.