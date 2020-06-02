Israel Airports Authority halts El Al cargo flights over unpaid debts

JERUSALEM, June 2 (Reuters) - The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said on Tuesday it has halted cargo flights by flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines ELAL.TA over unpaid debts.

An IAA spokesman declined to give further details other than to say cargo flights would halt as of 6 pm (1500 GMT).

A spokesman for El Al, though, said cargo flights would go on as scheduled.

El Al's debts to the IAA have reached some 60 million shekels ($17 million), a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The cash-strapped airline has been locked in negotiations with the Finance Ministry over government backing for 80% of a $400 million loan to help it through the coronavirus crisis.

Passenger flights have been halted until at least June 20 given minimal demand, since only Israelis are allowed into the country, and they must self-quarantine.

El Al, which has put 6,000 of its 6,500 workers on unpaid leave, operates occasional flights to bring Israelis home but has largely relied on its cargo business for revenue.

Israeli media reported that an emergency El Al executive meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening will reportedly be attended by new Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

El Al had a loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 and warned that it could collapse should talks with the government fail to secure a state-backed loan.

($1 = 3.4815 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.