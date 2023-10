Oct 25 (Reuters) - Israel has agreed to delay the invasion of Gaza for now, so the U.S. can rush missile defences to the region, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

