Companies

Israel Aerospace, UAE weapons maker team up on anti-drone tech

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it will jointly develop an advanced drone defence system with United Arab Emirates' state-owned weapons maker EDGE.

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Reuters) - Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it will jointly develop an advanced drone defence system with United Arab Emirates' state-owned weapons maker EDGE.

Israel and the UAE formalised relations last year, brought closer by commercial interests and concern over Iran.

State-owned IAI, a major Israeli defence firm, said in a statement that the companies will develop a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System "tailored to the UAE market, with wider ranging benefits for the MENA region and beyond".

EDGE, tasked with supplying advanced weapons to the UAE armed forces, is focused on developing drones, unmanned vehicles, smart weapons and electronic warfare equipment rather than conventional weaponry. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AEROSPACE ISRAEL/EMIRATES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular