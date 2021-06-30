Companies

Israel Aerospace to upgrade Sri Lankan military aircraft for $50 mln

Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Israel Aerospace Industries [ISRAI.UL] said on Wednesday it signed a $50 million contract to upgrade Kfir aircraft for the Sri Lankan Air Force.

The upgrades, which include aircraft upgrades and enhancement of operational capabilities, will be completed in cooperation with Sri Lanka's Air Force and in their local facilities, Israel Aerospace said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

