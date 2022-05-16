Israel Aerospace to supply electro-optics to Philippine Navy

JERUSALEM, May 16 (Reuters) - Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) ISRAI.UL said on Monday it won a contract to supply the Philippine Navy with its maritime electro-optics systems that will be integrated on Philippine patrol boats.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The systems by state-owned IAI are lightweight and compact multi-sensors observation system built for maritime applications. They are designed to operate during both day and night, and meet harsh environmental conditions such as shock, vibration from waves, and extreme temperatures, IAI said.

The payload provides real-time imaging, automatic video tracking, and precise target geo-location capabilities that can be used as a stand-alone observation system on small and medium sized vessels, it added.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

