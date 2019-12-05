Israel Aerospace to sell advanced radars to Czech Republic

JERUSALEM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - State-owned defense contractor Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) ISRAI.UL said on Thursday it will sell eight advanced radar systems to the Czech Ministry of Defense in a deal worth $125 million.

The contract with the Czech Mobile Air Defense Radar program is for multi-mission radars from Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system that have air surveillance and air defense capabilities, IAI said. They will be delivered between 2021-2023.

Israel has sold over 100 of the systems around the world, but this is the first time in a government-to-government contract, according to an IAI spokeswoman.

"We hope to see this agreement opening the door for further cooperation with our Czech partners and with additional NATO states," said Yair Kulas, director of Israel's international defense cooperation directorate.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

