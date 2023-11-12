Israel Aerospace signs $1.2 bln Israeli military air defence deal

JERUSALEM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) ISRAI.UL has signed a $1.2 billion deal to supply air defence systems to Israel's military, the company said on Sunday, citing the country's war with Hamas militants in Gaza

"IAI finds itself in an accelerated mode to supply systems and solutions for Israel’s defence establishment, for all theaters of operation, whether sea, ground, air or space," IAI said, noting the deal was with the defence ministry.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by David Goodman)

