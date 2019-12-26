Israel Aerospace Industries sees 2019 revenue of about $4 bln

TEL AVIV, Dec 26 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries ISRAI.UL estimated on Thursday that its annual revenue in 2019 will total about $4 billion.

It also expects its annual net profit to amount to at least several hundred million shekels, given that its net profit in the first three quarters of the year reached 286 million shekels ($82.5 million).

In 2018 it had sales of $3.7 billion and a net loss of $44 million.

($1 = 3.4673 shekels)

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Williams)

