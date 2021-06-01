Israel Aerospace gets $200 mln UAV deal in Asia

JERUSALEM, June 1 (Reuters) - State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) ISRAI.UL said on Tuesday it signed a $200 million contract to provide unmanned aerial systems (UAS) services to an unnamed country in Asia.

The sale of Heron drones was the fourth such deal for IAI so far this year.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

