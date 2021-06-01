Companies

Israel Aerospace gets $200 mln UAV deal in Asia

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it signed a $200 million contract to provide unmanned aerial systems (UAS) services to an unnamed country in Asia.

JERUSALEM, June 1 (Reuters) - State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) ISRAI.UL said on Tuesday it signed a $200 million contract to provide unmanned aerial systems (UAS) services to an unnamed country in Asia.

The sale of Heron drones was the fourth such deal for IAI so far this year.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular