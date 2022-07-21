Israel Aerospace gets $200 mln European special aircraft deal

JERUSALEM, July 21 (Reuters) - State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) ISRAI.UL said on Thursday it signed a contract valued at more than $200 million to provide Special Mission Aircraft to a NATO member country in Europe.

The aircraft will be developed by ELTA Systems Ltd, IAI’s radar and intelligence technology subsidiary. The systems utilise miniaturised sensor technologies alongside developing algorithms and software applications based on artificial intelligence, IAI said.

Prior to this, most special mission aircraft utilised large cargo or commercial aircraft, it said.

ELTA's special mission aircraft line includes Airborne Early Warning & Control, Air to Ground Surveillance, Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Signal Intelligence.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

