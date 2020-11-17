Companies

Israel Aerospace board approves Boaz Levy as CEO

Steven Scheer Reuters
State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) [ISRAI.UL], Israel's largest defence contractor, said on Tuesday its board approved the nomination of Boaz Levy as its chief executive.

Levy will succeed Nimrod Sheffer, who stepped down at the end of October.

The nomination will be submitted to Defence Minister Benny Gantz and to Dudi Amsalem, Israel's minister for cyber and national digital matters, for final approval, IAI said.

Levy has been at IAI for 30 years. He was named head of IAI's air defence division in 2010 and and in 2013 became vice president of the missiles and space group.

