Israel Aerospace aiming for 25% privatisation in 1st half of 2022 -CEO

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will likely sell off 25% of the company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in the first half of 2022, IAI's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Last year, Israel's privatisation panel gave approval for IAI to sell up to 49% of its shares to the public on the bourse.

"We're aiming right now for 25%. It will be a first step," Boaz Levy told Reuters after IAI reported a slight rise in third-quarter profit. "If I can predict it will be somewhere in the first half of next year."

