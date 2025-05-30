$ISPO stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ISPO stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,624,195 of trading volume.

$ISPO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ISPO:

$ISPO insiders have traded $ISPO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAYAM ZAMANI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 3 purchases buying 935,878 shares for an estimated $4 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID S KALLERY (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $91,049 .

. BRENT L HANDLER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $68,850 .

. MICHAEL J ARTHUR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,632 shares for an estimated $19,671.

$ISPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ISPO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

