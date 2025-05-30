$ISPO stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ISPO stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,624,195 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ISPO:
$ISPO Insider Trading Activity
$ISPO insiders have traded $ISPO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAYAM ZAMANI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 3 purchases buying 935,878 shares for an estimated $4 and 0 sales.
- DAVID S KALLERY (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $91,049.
- BRENT L HANDLER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $68,850.
- MICHAEL J ARTHUR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,632 shares for an estimated $19,671.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ISPO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ISPO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 167,540 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $693,615
- JFG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 76,211 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $315,513
- ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC removed 12,027 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,791
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 10,000 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,400
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 9,513 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,383
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 6,989 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,934
- HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 5,750 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,090
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $ISPO on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.