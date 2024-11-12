Ispire Technology Sees Profit Growth Amid Revenue Drop

Ispire Technology, Inc. ( (ISPR) ) just unveiled an update.

Ispire Technology Inc. reported a 13.2% increase in gross profit for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, reaching $7.7 million, despite an 8.2% drop in revenue compared to last year. The company attributes this growth to strategic shifts focusing on high-quality customers and improving payment terms. Ispire is expanding its global reach with a new distribution agreement in the MENA region and advancing its innovative vaping technologies, positioning itself for continued success amid a challenging economic landscape.

