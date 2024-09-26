News & Insights

Ispire Technology FY24 Net Loss Widens On Higher Expenses; Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 net loss was $14.8 million or $0.27 loss per share, compared to prior year's net loss of $6.0 million or $0.12 loss per share.

Total operating expenses increased 73 percent to $43.7 million from prior year's $25.3 million.

However, gross profit increased 43.3 percent to $29.8 million from $20.8 million in 2023. Gross margin increased to 19.6 percent, as compared to 18.0 percent a year ago.

Revenue increased 31.4 percent to $151.9 million from $115.6 million a year ago.

