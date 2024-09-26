Ispire Technology FY24 Net Loss Widens On Higher Expenses; Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 net loss was $14.8 million or $0.27 loss per share, compared to prior year's net loss of $6.0 million or $0.12 loss per share.

Total operating expenses increased 73 percent to $43.7 million from prior year's $25.3 million.

However, gross profit increased 43.3 percent to $29.8 million from $20.8 million in 2023. Gross margin increased to 19.6 percent, as compared to 18.0 percent a year ago.

Revenue increased 31.4 percent to $151.9 million from $115.6 million a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.