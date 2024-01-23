News & Insights

ISpecimen, TriMetis Life Sciences Announce Partnership For Tissue Research

January 23, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC), an online global medical marketplace, Tuesday announced a pilot program agreement with TriMetis Life Sciences, LLC, a provider of digital pathology and automated solutions.

As per the agreement, iSpecimen's global network of suppliers and researchers will be combined with TriMetis' AI-powered, automated digital pathology solutions to help reduce the risk of errors associated with manual processes and revolutionize tissue assessment for preclinical research.

The partnership is expected to standardize and enhance tissue sample evaluation by utilizing TriMetis' Computer-Assisted Pathology Quality Control AI.

Both companies hope to accomplish this by providing researchers and suppliers access to TriMetis' ARCH Ecosystem for end-to-end management of digital images, biospecimens and AI-enhanced information via the integration of TriMetis' solutions into iSpecimen's platform.

In pre-market activity, iSpecimen shares are trading at $0.50, up 2.14% on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
