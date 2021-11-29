Markets
ISpecimen To Privately Place $21 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, said on Monday that it has signed a $21 million definitive for a private placement of common shares with three accredited investors .

This includes 1.74 million of common shares of iSpecimen as well as warrants to purchase 1.31 million shares.

The private placement is expected to close on December 1.

"Each share of common stock and accompanying three-quarters of one Warrant are being sold at a combined offering price of $12. The detachable Warrants have a five and one-half year term and an exercise price of $13.00 per share," the American company said in a statement.

