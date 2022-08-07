iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its second-quarter results last week. Revenues came in at US$2.3m, missing analyst expectations by 18%. Statutory losses per share fell slightly short, coming in at US$0.30, 9.1% below what the analysts had predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqCM:ISPC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Following last week's earnings report, iSpecimen's three analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$9.94m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.27 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$11.4m and US$1.13 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 11% to US$9.83, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on iSpecimen, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$14.00 and the most bearish at US$5.50 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2022 compared to the historical decline of 6.6% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect iSpecimen to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of iSpecimen's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on iSpecimen. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for iSpecimen going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for iSpecimen (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.