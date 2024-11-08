ispace Partners for Thailand’s Lunar Exploration

ispace,inc. (JP:9348) has released an update.

ispace, inc. has signed a collaboration agreement with Thailand’s national space agency GISTDA and mu Space to explore the potential for a lunar exploration mission as part of Thailand’s National Space Experiment and Exploration program. This partnership aims to advance Thailand’s space capabilities by combining Japanese space technology with Thailand’s growing space industry. This initiative marks a significant step in international public-private partnerships in the space sector between Thailand and Japan.

