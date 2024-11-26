ispace, inc. Sees Major Shareholder Change

ispace,inc. (JP:9348) has released an update.

ispace, inc. is experiencing a change in its major shareholder as CVI Investments, Inc. plans to return a portion of shares borrowed from Takeshi Hakamada, the company’s CEO, on November 27, 2024. This adjustment will result in an increase in Hakamada’s voting rights from 9.915% to 12.863%, solidifying his position as the top shareholder. The company assures that this change will not significantly impact its financial outlook or management stability.

