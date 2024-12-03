ispace and ONDO Space to Collaborate on Lunar Exploration

ispace,inc. (JP:9348) has released an update.
ispace, inc. and ONDO Space LLC have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a future lunar program in Mongolia. This partnership aims to enhance space exploration capabilities by combining ispace’s experience with ONDO’s expertise in satellite technology. The collaboration is set to advance lunar missions while fostering a unique Mongolian impact on space exploration.
