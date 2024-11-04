News & Insights

Stocks

ISOTeam Ltd Gains SGX Approval for Share Listing

November 04, 2024 — 11:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ISOTeam Ltd (SG:5WF) has released an update.

ISOTeam Ltd has received approval from SGX RegCo for listing up to 15% of its issued share capital on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange as part of its Performance Share Plan 2023. This move signifies a strategic effort by the company to bolster its stock market presence and could be of interest to investors tracking developments in the Singaporean market.

For further insights into SG:5WF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.