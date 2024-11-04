ISOTeam Ltd Gains SGX Approval for Share Listing

ISOTeam Ltd (SG:5WF) has released an update.

ISOTeam Ltd has received approval from SGX RegCo for listing up to 15% of its issued share capital on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange as part of its Performance Share Plan 2023. This move signifies a strategic effort by the company to bolster its stock market presence and could be of interest to investors tracking developments in the Singaporean market.

