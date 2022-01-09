IsoPlexis Expects FY21 Revenue Growth To Be 64% To 66%

(RTTNews) - IsoPlexis (ISO) said that it expects total revenue for 2021 to be in the range of $17.0 million to $17.2 million, representing an increase of approximately 64% to 66% compared to $10.4 million for the full year 2020.

IsoPlexis also unveiled The Superhuman Cell Library, mapping of the proteomically driven cells, unique to IsoPlexis' platform, that determine how the human body responds to complex disease.

The company expects to announce full financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 in late February 2022.

