Markets
ISO

IsoPlexis Expects FY21 Revenue Growth To Be 64% To 66%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IsoPlexis (ISO) said that it expects total revenue for 2021 to be in the range of $17.0 million to $17.2 million, representing an increase of approximately 64% to 66% compared to $10.4 million for the full year 2020.

IsoPlexis also unveiled The Superhuman Cell Library, mapping of the proteomically driven cells, unique to IsoPlexis' platform, that determine how the human body responds to complex disease.

The company expects to announce full financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 in late February 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ISO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular