IsoPlexis Corp. Q2 sales decline

(RTTNews) - IsoPlexis Corp. (ISO) announced Loss for second quarter of -$25.61 million

The company's earnings came in at -$25.61 million, or -$0.65 per share. This compares with -$20.55 million, or -$11.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $4.01 million from $4.29 million last year.

IsoPlexis Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$25.61 Mln. vs. -$20.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.65 vs. -$11.10 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.01 Mln vs. $4.29 Mln last year.

