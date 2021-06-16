Isomer Capital's new fund to invest in tech companies in UK, Europe

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Isomer Capital, the venture capital firm which has backed companies such as Deliveroo and Darktrace, on Wednesday closed a new 100 million euro ($121 million) fund along with UK-government owned British Business Investments.

The firm will co-invest in about 20 early-growth technology companies in the UK and Europe.

As a fund of funds, Isomer Capital has invested in 40 early-stage venture funds across Europe, and has exposure to 10 unicorns with four European technology companies going public.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely)

