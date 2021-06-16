US Markets

Isomer Capital's new fund to invest in tech companies in UK, Europe

Published

Isomer Capital, the venture capital firm which has backed companies such as Deliveroo and Darktrace, on Wednesday closed a new 100 million euro ($121 million) fund along with UK-government owned British Business Investments.

The firm will co-invest in about 20 early-growth technology companies in the UK and Europe.

As a fund of funds, Isomer Capital has invested in 40 early-stage venture funds across Europe, and has exposure to 10 unicorns with four European technology companies going public.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

