IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 6.59

The average one-year price target for IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO) has been revised to 6.59 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 5.93 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.56% from the latest reported closing price of 3.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in IsoEnergy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISO is 1.16%, an increase of 15.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.00% to 9,437K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 6,189K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 2,518K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISO by 11.77% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 730K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

