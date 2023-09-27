IsoEnergy to buy Consolidated Uranium

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Uranium miner IsoEnergy ISO.V said on Wednesday that it would buy all the shares of Consolidated Uranium CUR.V it does not already own in an all-stock deal, valuing the combined company at C$903.5 million ($667.9 million).

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, post which Consolidated Uranium shareholders would own 29.5% of the combined company, while the rest will be held by IsoEnergy.

Uranium prices are trading around $66.25 a pound, their highest since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, as mounting worries over climate change accelerate a global shift to cleaner sources of energy, including nuclear power.

A push to improve energy security, particularly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global oil markets, has also stoked demand, while supplies remain constrained.

Consolidated Uranium shareholders would receive 0.500 of a common share of IsoEnergy for each share held.

The deal values entire Uranium Consolidated at C$240.7 million or C$2.405 per share, representing a premium of 26% to the stock's last close, as per Reuters calculations.

($1 = 1.3532 Canadian dollars)

