News & Insights

US Markets

IsoEnergy to buy Consolidated Uranium

September 27, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Uranium miner IsoEnergy ISO.V said on Wednesday that it would buy all the shares of Consolidated Uranium CUR.V it does not already own in an all-stock deal, valuing the combined company at C$903.5 million ($667.9 million).

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, post which Consolidated Uranium shareholders would own 29.5% of the combined company, while the rest will be held by IsoEnergy.

Uranium prices are trading around $66.25 a pound, their highest since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, as mounting worries over climate change accelerate a global shift to cleaner sources of energy, including nuclear power.

A push to improve energy security, particularly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global oil markets, has also stoked demand, while supplies remain constrained.

Consolidated Uranium shareholders would receive 0.500 of a common share of IsoEnergy for each share held.

The deal values entire Uranium Consolidated at C$240.7 million or C$2.405 per share, representing a premium of 26% to the stock's last close, as per Reuters calculations.

($1 = 1.3532 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.