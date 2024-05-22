IsoEnergy Shareholders Back Key Resolutions

IsoEnergy (TSE:ISO) has released an update.

IsoEnergy Ltd. has successfully conducted its annual general and special meeting, with shareholders endorsing all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of director nominees, the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors, and several key corporate initiatives. Notably, the company, a significant player in the uranium sector with projects in prime mining regions and ready-to-restart mines in Utah, has also approved a strategic transition of corporate jurisdiction from British Columbia to Ontario. This move aligns with IsoEnergy’s development of its high-grade Hurricane uranium deposit in the Athabasca Basin and its positioning as a near-term uranium producer.

